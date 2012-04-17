BRIEF-Imf Bentham updates on confidential Australian case completion
* Following completion of an Australian matter, anticipates receiving gross revenue of approximately $2.7mln
MUMBAI, April 17 The Reserve Bank of India will buy bonds in the open market or discreetly on the trading platform to keep liquidity within its targeted levels, H.R. Khan, a deputy governor said on Tuesday.
"Whether it is OMO in an announced manner or OMO through NDS-OM, basically the way is to look at the liquidity target," he said at a post-policy media conference.
The RBI aims to keep liquidity in a band of plus or minus one percent of deposits.
Earlier in the day, the RBI cut its key repo rate by a surprise 50 basis points. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Announces that its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 llc (Bentham IMF 1), has funded its first matter
* Ronald Chan has accepted company's invitation to join its board as an Executive Director