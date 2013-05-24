MUMBAI May 24 The Reserve Bank of India did not buy or sell any debt in the week to May 17 through outright open market operations (OMOs), it said in a statement on Friday.

The central bank bought 96.58 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) of bonds through outright OMOs in the previous week but did not sell any bonds in that week. ($1=55.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)