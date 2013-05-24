BRIEF-ISC Fresh Water Investment renews financing contract
* Says renews financing contract from 30 April 2010, increases its total amount to 220 million euros ($232.2 million) from 151.1 million euros
MUMBAI May 24 The Reserve Bank of India did not buy or sell any debt in the week to May 17 through outright open market operations (OMOs), it said in a statement on Friday.
The central bank bought 96.58 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) of bonds through outright OMOs in the previous week but did not sell any bonds in that week. ($1=55.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says Kuldeep Chawla has been appointed as chief financial officer of Puravankara Limited Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nde8WC) Further company coverage:
* On 20 February 2017, board of directors of Hammerson proposed a final dividend of GBP 13.90 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: