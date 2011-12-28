MUMBAI, Dec 28 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday it has decided to extend period of short sale in government securities from existing five days to a maximum of three months effective Feb 1.

"This will deepen the market and help the traders in executing their views," a senior trader with a foreign bank said.

The central bank had proposed this move in its monetary policy statement for 2011/12 "with a view to providing a fillip to the IRF (interest rate futures) market and the term repo market". (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)