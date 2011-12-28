BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group announced appointment of Michel Perera as Chief Investment Officer
* Has announced appointment of Michel Perera as Chief Investment Officer
MUMBAI, Dec 28 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday it has decided to extend period of short sale in government securities from existing five days to a maximum of three months effective Feb 1.
"This will deepen the market and help the traders in executing their views," a senior trader with a foreign bank said.
The central bank had proposed this move in its monetary policy statement for 2011/12 "with a view to providing a fillip to the IRF (interest rate futures) market and the term repo market". (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
LONDON, Feb 7 British banking executives and security experts are growing frustrated at the dearth of information available more than three months after 2.5 million pounds ($3.09 million) was stolen from Tesco Bank in the UK's biggest financial cyber heist.
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.