Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stx up
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
March 15 India's services export receipts in January fell to $11.03 billion, from $11.18 billion in December, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Thursday.
Import payments were $7.33 billion in January, compared with $7.66 billion in the previous month.
The Reserve Bank of India releases provisional aggregate monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of 45 days. (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
By Geo Tharappel Feb 15 Singapore shares bounced back on Wednesday, mainly driven by gains in Thai Beverage Pcl on strong quarterly earnings, while most other Southeast Asian markets were flat after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of rate hikes. Yellen said on Tuesday delaying rate increases could leave the Fed policymaking committee behind the curve and also flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under President Donald Trump.
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT