UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 1 The Reserve Bank of India is not considering any special dispensation related to provisioning norms for banks' non performing loans in a forthcoming meeting with bankers, said K.C. Chakrabarty, a deputy governor of the central bank.
The deputy governor will meet eight to 10 banks this month to get details on bad and restructured loans. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Chowdhary and Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.