HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
BANGALORE May 11 The Reserve Bank of India remains focussed on fighting inflation, but other pressures cannot be ignored in the present situation, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor, said on Friday.
India's industrial output unexpectedly contracted 3.5 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, raising new concerns over sagging growth. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; editing by Malini Menon)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Feb 3 Oil majors and trading houses are set to ship an unprecedented volume of U.S. crude oil to Asia in coming weeks, boosting already high flows to the region due to higher prices from OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.