NEW DELHI, March 27 The Reserve Bank of India
will keep liquidity tight as long as inflation is above comfort
level, Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty said on Tuesday.
Banks borrowed 1.96 trillion rupees ($38.50 billion) from
the central bank's repo window on Monday, much higher than the
central bank's comfort level of 600 billion rupees deficit,
indicating the extent of liquidity tightness in the banking
system.
($1=50.9 rupees)
