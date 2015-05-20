VIENNA May 20 Raiffeisen Bank International
named on Wednesday information technology expert and
former eastern Europe bank executive Andreas Gschwenter as its
new chief operating officer as of July 1.
Gschwenter, who will replace Aris Bogdaneris pending
regulatory approval, has worked for UniCredit in
Romania, Serbia and Russia and for RBI in Ukraine, the bank said
in a statement.
Klemens Breuer will remain in charge of RBI retail
operations, which Bogdaneris had run as well until his departure
in March.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Michael Shields)