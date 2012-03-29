MUMBAI, March 29 Indian banks borrowed 3.05 billion Indian rupees ($60.00 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on March 28, sharply lower than 10 billion rupees a day earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent. ($1 = 50.8350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)