TMX posts quarterly profit helped by cost cuts
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
MUMBAI May 21 Net overnight rupee open position limit for Indian banks shall not include positions taken in the currency futures and options segment, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
Positions taken in the futures and options markets cannot be netted or offset by undertaking positions in the over-the-counter market and vice-versa, the RBI said in a statement.
The position limit for banks for trading currency futures and options shall be $100 million or 15 percent of the outstanding open interest, whichever is lower, the central bank said.
Banks are advised to bring down their positions to the above limits within June 30, the RBI said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesian Islamic Dashboard 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893385 JAKARTA, February 13 (Fitch) Indonesian Islamic bank loan growth will remain sluggish in 2017 due to asset-quality issues, as banks focus on reducing non-performing loans (NPL) rather than growth, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. However, asset-quality deterioration should moderate in the near to medium term, as the operat
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.