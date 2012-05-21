TMX posts quarterly profit helped by cost cuts
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
MUMBAI May 21 The Reserve Bank of India will continue to take steps to stabilise the rupee, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the central bank, said on Monday.
The rupee fell below the key psychological level of 55 against the dollar to hit a new record low earlier in the day, setting up the prospect of further falls unless the central bank takes measures or intervenes more aggressively, traders said.
Gokarn also said the RBI was likely to buy bonds through its open market operations (OMOs) this week. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesian Islamic Dashboard 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893385 JAKARTA, February 13 (Fitch) Indonesian Islamic bank loan growth will remain sluggish in 2017 due to asset-quality issues, as banks focus on reducing non-performing loans (NPL) rather than growth, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. However, asset-quality deterioration should moderate in the near to medium term, as the operat
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.