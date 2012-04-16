U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
MUMBAI, April 16 India's Manipur state will raise 750 million rupees ($14.5 million) via 10-year state development loans on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. ($1 = 51.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded
MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Thursday a record 13 billion euro ($13.74 billion) share issue had been 99.8 percent subscribed.