MUMBAI Feb 17 A majority of external
members of the Reserve Bank of India's advisory panel on
monetary policy had suggested a cut in the repo rate at the
January monetary policy review, minutes released by the central
bank showed.
Three out of the seven external members of the Reserve Bank
of India's technical advisory committee (TAC) had suggested a
cut in the repo rate by 25 basis points, while one member had
suggested a 50 basis points cut, it said.
The panel met on Jan. 18 in the run-up to the quarterly
policy meet on Jan. 24.
Governor Subbarao cut the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis
points, but kept the repo rate steady. For a detailed story on
the policy, click.
The twelve-member panel is advisory in nature and the final
rate decision rests with the governor.
