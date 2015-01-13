BRIEF-Travelsky Technology says FY net profit was about RMB2.42 bln
* Board recommended distribution of a final cash dividend of RMB0.222 per share for year 2016
Jan 13 RBK OAO :
* Says Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd decreases stake in company to 1.33 percent from 6.8 percent Source text: bit.ly/1AVFbKq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommended distribution of a final cash dividend of RMB0.222 per share for year 2016
* The board does not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 december 2016