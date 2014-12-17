BRIEF-Cisco appoints Brenton Saunders, CEO Of Allergan Plc, to board of directors
* Cisco appoints brenton l. Saunders, chairman, president and ceo of allergan plc, to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 17 RBK OAO :
* Approves acquisition of 60 pct stake in Publichnaya Biblioteka ZAO from Vektor-Info OOO, Avikomp Services ZAO and Ontos AG for 19.2 million roubles (230,120 euros)
* Approves acquisition of additional 40 pct of Publichnaya Biblioteka from Vektor-Info, Avikomp Services and Ontos AG for 202,434 euros
* Says main agreements on acquisition of Publichnaya Biblioteka ZAO to be signed by July 31, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1wYAEG9 Further company coverage: (1 euro = 83.4346 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Citron Research's Andrew Left says he is flat Tesla right now, "which probably means it will go down" - CNBC
March 13 Intel Corp has had a tough time squeezing value out of recent mega-deals, putting some pressure on the success of its proposed $15 billion acquisition of Israeli car-technology firm Mobileye NV.