NEW YORK, Sept 28 The RBOB gasoline future contract for October delivery settled up 19.77 cents on Friday, expiring at $3.3420 a gallon after a late short squeeze in thin trading took front-month prices to the highest level since March.

November RBOB gasoline, which will be the new front-month contract, settled up around 2 cents a gallon on Friday at $2.9201 a gallon, as the surge in prices was limited to the expiring contract.

Traders said that with low volume in the October contract, someone may have been caught short and squeezed. The October contract jumped by as much as 18 cents a gallon, or 5.6 percent, in the last 30 minutes of trading before expiry, hitting a contract high of $3.4258.

Inventories of gasoline in the five states around New York Harbor, delivery point for the benchmark gasoline contract, have fallen to the lowest level on record, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. (Reporting By David Sheppard; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)