NEW YORK, Sept 22 Heating oil's HOc1 premium over RBOB gasoline RBc1 futures hit the highest level since January 2009 on Thursday, rising to 29.32 cents, surpassing the the year's high of 29.20 cents struck in February.

RBOB gasoline futures were down sharply, falling by almost 5 percent to the lowest level since February on concerns about a slowing economy and a stronger dollar. Heating oil prices also fell, but were down by almost 4 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos and David Sheppard; Editing by Marguerita Choy)