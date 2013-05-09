May 9 RBOB gasoline futures rose above $2.86 a gallon on Thursday after billows of black and gray smoke and audible alarms were reported at PBF Energy Inc's 160,000-barrel-per-day Paulsboro, New Jersey, refinery in a filing with state pollution regulators. At 11:40 a.m. EDT (1540 GMT), RBOB gasoline for June delivery was up 0.25 percent at $2.8602 a gallon. Prior to the report RBOB had traded to a day low of $2.8250 a gallon.