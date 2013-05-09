BRIEF-Saul Centers Q4 FFO per share $0.73
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 RBOB gasoline futures rose above $2.86 a gallon on Thursday after billows of black and gray smoke and audible alarms were reported at PBF Energy Inc's 160,000-barrel-per-day Paulsboro, New Jersey, refinery in a filing with state pollution regulators. At 11:40 a.m. EDT (1540 GMT), RBOB gasoline for June delivery was up 0.25 percent at $2.8602 a gallon. Prior to the report RBOB had traded to a day low of $2.8250 a gallon.
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice Biologics - is extending its non-brokered private placement of units of company announced on january 19, 2017 for an additional 30 days
* David Baazov -disposed of ownership of 7 million common shares of amaya inc at a price of $19.00 per share for aggregate amount of $133 million