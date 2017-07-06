BRIEF-Low Mei Chiek reports 14.80 pct passive stake in Moxian Inc as of June 26
* Low Mei Chiek reports 14.80 percent passive stake in Moxian inc as of June 26 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2uTMl1n) Further company coverage:
July 6 RBC Investor & Treasury Services, a unit of the Royal Bank of Canada, named Hong Paterson to lead its investor and treasury services business in Singapore.
Paterson joins RBC from JPMorgan Commercial Banking in Singapore, where she was an executive director responsible for multi-national clients. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* Low Mei Chiek reports 14.80 percent passive stake in Moxian inc as of June 26 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2uTMl1n) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 7 Lockheed Martin Corp was awarded an interim payment of $5.6 billion to help finance the construction of the 11th batch of 141 F-35 jets for the U.S. military and its allies, the U.S. Defense Department said on Friday.
* Erin energy- was advised that on april 3, aggregate of 116.1 million shares of co's common stock previously held by allied energy plc were foreclosed