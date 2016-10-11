NEW YORK Oct 11 Miguel Roman has retired from his position as co-lead of US loan capital markets at Royal Bank of Canada, a bank spokesperson said.
No replacement has been named at this time, the bank spokesperson said.
Roman worked at RBC from 2002-2016 and was co-head of the department with Judith Fishlow Minter.
He retired in September, according to a LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Jon Methven)
Next In Bonds
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.