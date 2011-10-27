(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG Oct 27 South Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum said on Thursday a wage strike by contract miners at its Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum mine had ended and production is expected to return to normal early next week.

RBPlat, a black-controlled, mid-tier producer of platinum group metals, said it was estimated that the 10-day strike would cost it 3,920 4E ounces in output. 4E platinum group metals include platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold.

The contract miners belonging to the National Union of Mineworkers walked off the job after a wage dispute with their employer, JIC Mining Services, which provides contract services to the mining industry.

"JIC and its contract miners settled on a two-year wage agreement thereby ending the protected industrial action. It is anticipated that production at (the mine) will return to normal by Monday, 31 October," the company said.

RBPlat said in August it expected full-year production to be around 288,100 4E ounces. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Marius Bosch)