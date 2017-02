JOHANNESBURG Aug 12 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday it had reached a three-year wage deal with junior platinum producer Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlats) .

The union said in a statement the increases per year for its 3,000 members with the mine ranged from 7 to 10 percent, depending on the category of worker.

NUM plans fresh wage talks on Friday and Saturday with Impala Platinum , the world's second largest producer of the precious metal. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)