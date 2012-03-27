ABU DHABI, March 27 Talks between Abu Dhabi and the British government over a stake in state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland are at the level of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, a source close to the ruling family said on Tuesday.

It is too early to say whether a deal will come through, the source said.

The discussions, which are taking place at the highest levels, do not yet involve the Gulf Arab emirate's sovereign wealth funds, which include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the world's largest, three other sources said.

"Abu Dhabi is always talking to parties to invest including RBS. Whether it will materialise or not is too early to say," said the source close to the royal family, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We have to wait and see."

An Abu Dhabi government official declined to comment on the talks, first reported by the BBC on Monday. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Dinesh Nair and Amran Abocar; Editing by Reed Stevenson)