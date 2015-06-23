LONDON, June 23 Royal Bank of Scotland
Chairman Philip Hampton said on Tuesday it would take the
government several years to sell its 78 percent shareholding in
the bailed-out British lender.
British finance minister George Osborne has said the
government will start selling its shares at a loss in the coming
months.
"I've long thought the process should have started,"
Hampton, who will leave the bank this year after six and a half
years, told reporters before the bank's annual meeting.
"It's a lot of stock to shift and I think it will take
several years," he said.
The government rescued RBS at a cost of 45.8 billion pounds
($72 billion) to taxpayers during the 2007-9 financial crisis.
($1 = 0.6354 pounds)
