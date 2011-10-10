LONDON Oct 10 Britain's Asset Protection
Agency, which insures 180 billion pounds ($281 billion) worth of
toxic assets held at part state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland
, named Bill Dickinson as chief executive on Monday.
Dickinson replaces Stephan Wilcke, who is taking up another
job in the private sector.
The state-backed protection was offered to Lloyds
and RBS after the battering the banks took in the financial
crisis of 2008, but only RBS decided to take it up.
RBS, 83-percent owned by Britain following a taxpayer
bailout during the credit crisis, has already paid more than 2
billion pounds into the scheme and hopes to exit it next year.
($1 = 0.640 pound)
