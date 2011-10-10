LONDON Oct 10 Britain's Asset Protection Agency, which insures 180 billion pounds ($281 billion) worth of toxic assets held at part state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland , named Bill Dickinson as chief executive on Monday.

Dickinson replaces Stephan Wilcke, who is taking up another job in the private sector.

The state-backed protection was offered to Lloyds and RBS after the battering the banks took in the financial crisis of 2008, but only RBS decided to take it up.

RBS, 83-percent owned by Britain following a taxpayer bailout during the credit crisis, has already paid more than 2 billion pounds into the scheme and hopes to exit it next year. ($1 = 0.640 pound) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)