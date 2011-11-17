(Corrects quote in paragraph 13 to "look", not "love") (For other news from the Reuters China Investment Summit, click here)

* RBS Asia chief comfortable with current staffing levels

* May claw back on IB bonuses if performance is poor

* RBS has shrunk Asia balance sheet by about 30 pct in two years

By Kelvin Soh and Denny Thomas

HONG KONG, Nov 16 Royal Bank of Scotland will not match big compensation offers to keep staff seeking higher pay in competitive Asian markets and it may even have to trim staff if business declines, the head of its Asian operations said on Wednesday.

Bonuses for investment bankers also may be in danger of being clawed bank if the unit performs poorly, RBS chairman for Asia-Pacific, John McCormick, told Reuters.

"There are some Asian securities houses that are trying to break into Hong Kong and are paying top dollar," McCormick said during the Reuters China Investment Summit held in Hong Kong.

"They are paying compensation all in cash and we will not do that. If it comes to the crunch and some of our staff get offered those kind of things, we will not match that and they will probably leave."

Asia is a hotbed of competition among financial institutions looking to expand outside of their home markets and salaries rise about 10-15 percent every year, according to headhunters and banking executives.

RBS reported a 63 percent slump in operating profit in the third quarter and said then that it may cut more jobs after the euro zone crisis sliced into its earnings and hampered its turnaround.

On the investment banking front, the bank has been involved in several cross-border deals, including SABMiller Plc's $10.2 billion purchase of Australian brewer Foster's Group Ltd .

It did not set aside any bonuses for staff in the investment bank during the third quarter and McCormick said bonuses may be clawed back if the department does not perform well.

"In the investment banking business, you pay for performance. If the performance isn't there, we won't pay. And if the performance is there, we will pay," he said.

RBS, 83-percent-owned by the UK government, employs about 4,200 client-facing staff in Asia and earns about two-thirds of its revenue from its trading business that includes foreign exchange and derivatives.

The bank has no intention to cut staff numbers in Asia this year and considers current levels to be appropriate given the market conditions, although it may need to trim if trading volumes or client activity falls.

"At the moment, we're not looking to grow," McCormick said. "We have the right level of resources at this point in time to deliver to the right client base in the current market conditions.

"If the markets continue down and the volumes decline significantly, then we would look to trim it somewhat," he added.

RBS's corporate balance sheet in Asia, the loans that it makes to companies, has shrunk by about 30 percent over the past two years as the bank reduces risk-weighted assets globally. But the reduction in Asia has been less than the global average, which underscores the importance of Asia, he said. (Additional reporting by Tara Joseph; Editing by Matt Driskill)