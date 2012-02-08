Feb 8 Two bidders remain in the running to
buy Royal Bank of Scotland's Asian equities, mergers and
acquisitions and research businesses, the Financial Times
reported on Wednesday.
The units, part of the UK bank's investment banking
division, are expected to fetch up to $50 million, according to
those familiar with situation cited by the newspaper.
The FT said RBS is pushing the remaining bidders, CIMB of
Malaysia and China International Capital Corporation, to make
final offers if they are interested,
RBS were unavailable for immediate comment.
