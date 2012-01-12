SYDNEY Jan 12 Australia and New Zealand Banking group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia are considering bidding for parts of Royal Bank of Scotland's Australian unit, two sources with knowledge of the issue said on Thursday.

The Australian unit could be sold separately or as part of the regional equities' business if an interested bidder emerges, said the sources, who declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

RBS, 83 percent owned by the British government after it was bailed out during the global financial crisis, has undertaken a review of its global banking and markets divisions.

The result of which is set to be released later in the day and could lead to up to 4,000 investment banking job cuts, the sale of some businesses and a scale back across other units.

Lazard, which is advising RBS, has sounded out the Australian banks on the sale of the local cash equities' business, a stake in the retail equities' business and investment banking, the sources said.

ANZ and CBA have sought more details but have not yet indicated whether they would bid, the sources said.

A first round of bids is due as early as Friday for the equities and investment banking business of RBS. Another source said RBS wanted to wrap up the process by the end of the month

Lazard had also notified other possible bidders including Barclays and Nomura, the sources said. The two are looking at expanding their Australian equities' division. Barclays and Nomura could not be immediately reached for comment.

Japan's Mizuho Financial, Britain's Oriel Securities and Bank of China are among those casting an eye on Royal Bank of Scotland's equities business.

ANZ, looking to turn itself into a regional Asian lender on the lines of HSBC, typically looks at most opportunities to expand wealth management, transaction services and trade flows. However, it has done few acquisitions and instead grown organically.

CBA, which has a full-fledged equities offering through Commonwealth Securities could be looking at the RBS business to expand given acquisitions are hard to come by in the concentrated Australian financial services sector.

Spokesmen for ANZ and CBA declined to comment. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Denny Thomas in Hong Kong; Editing by Ed Davies)