* Government-owned RBS to unveil job cuts, restructure on Thurs

* ANZ looking to transform itself into regional lender like HSBC

* CBA searching for opportunities in limited Australian market (Adds HONG KONG dateline, details on other suitors, RBS league table rankings)

SYDNEY/HONG KONG, Jan 12 Australia and New Zealand Banking group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia are considering bidding for parts of Royal Bank of Scotland's Australian unit, two sources with knowledge of the issue said on Thursday.

The Australian unit could be sold separately or as part of the regional equities business if an interested bidder emerges, said the sources, who declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The two Australian banks would join other potential suitors including Bank of China and Japan's Mizuho Financial , Barclays and Nomura, which are eying parts of RBS in the region.

RBS, 83 percent owned by the British government after it was bailed out during the global financial crisis, has undertaken a review of its global banking and markets divisions.

The result of the review is set to be released later Thursday and could lead to up to 4,000 investment banking job cuts, the sale of some businesses and a scaling back of operations across other units.

Lazard, which is advising RBS, has sounded out the Australian banks on the sale of the local cash equities business, a stake in the retail equities business and investment banking, the sources said.

ANZ and CBA have sought more details, but have not yet indicated whether they would bid, the sources said.

A first round of bids is due as early as Friday for the equities and investment banking business of RBS. Another source said RBS wanted to wrap up the process by the end of the month.

Lazard had also notified other possible bidders, including Barclays and Nomura, the sources said. The two are looking at expanding their Australian equities divisions.

Officials with Barclays and Nomura could not be immediately reached for comment.

Japan's Mizuho, Britain's Oriel Securities and Bank of China are among those casting an eye on RBS's equities business.

RBS was ranked No.12 in the Asia Pacific M&A league tables, last year, excluding Japan, and No.18 in equity underwriting, according to Thomson Reuters data. The bank was ranked tenth in Asian G3 Currency Bonds (ex-Japan, ex-Australia) the data show.

ANZ, looking to transform itself into a regional Asian lender along the lines of HSBC, typically looks at most opportunities to expand its wealth management, transaction services and trade flows. However, it has done few acquisitions and instead grown organically.

The Australian bank bought parts of RBS's Asian retail and commercial banking business in 2009 for $550 million.

CBA, which has a full-fledged equities offering through Commonwealth Securities, could be looking at the RBS business to expand because acquisitions are hard to come by in the concentrated Australian financial services sector.

Spokesmen for ANZ and CBA declined to comment. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram in Sidney and Denny Thomas in Hong Kong; Editing by Ed Davies and Matt Driskill)