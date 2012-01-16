LONDON Jan 16 Japanese company Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) is close to sealing a $7.3 billion deal to buy the aircraft-leasing business of Royal Bank of Scotland, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The source said while a deal had not been finalised, it was near and could be announced in the next 24 hours.

RBS Aviation is being sold as majority state-owned RBS shrinks back to its core British retail and commercial banking business.

SMFG had been fighting China Development Bank and U.S. bank Wells Fargo for the business, sources have previously said. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Dan Lalor)