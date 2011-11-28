* RBS hopes to choose preferred bidder early 2012 -sources

* Sale part of broader divestment of non-core RBS assets

* RBS Aviation Capital could fetch up to $8 bln

LONDON, Nov 28 Royal Bank of Scotland is examining a final set of bids for its RBS Aviation Capital aircraft leasing business and hopes to select a preferred bidder early next year, said two sources with knowledge of the matter.

China Development Bank, Wells Fargo, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and a Macquarie-led consortium are in the running for the business, which RBS is selling as part of a broader strategy to divest non-core assets.

"Final offers are being reviewed by the bank, and there are four bidders left in the mix," said one source involved in the process.

Goldman Sachs is advising the company on the sale of RBS Aviation Capital, which was founded in 2001 when RBS acquired a boutique aircraft advisory company.

The business could fetch up to $8 billion in a sale, since the company has profitably sold 170 commercial aircraft valued at over $6 billion over the past seven years, and its operating lease aircraft portfolio is currently valued at over $8 billion.

RBS is under pressure to sell businesses after being ordered by regulators to divest assets and trim its balance sheet as payback for being bailed out by the British government during the 2008 credit crisis.

As a result of the bailout, Britain now owns around 83 percent of RBS. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)