* RBS hopes to choose preferred bidder early 2012 -sources
* Sale part of broader divestment of non-core RBS assets
* RBS Aviation Capital could fetch up to $8 bln
LONDON, Nov 28 Royal Bank of Scotland
is examining a final set of bids for its RBS Aviation
Capital aircraft leasing business and hopes to select a
preferred bidder early next year, said two sources with
knowledge of the matter.
China Development Bank, Wells Fargo, Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group and a Macquarie-led consortium
are in the running for the business, which RBS is selling as
part of a broader strategy to divest non-core assets.
"Final offers are being reviewed by the bank, and there are
four bidders left in the mix," said one source involved in the
process.
Goldman Sachs is advising the company on the sale of
RBS Aviation Capital, which was founded in 2001 when RBS
acquired a boutique aircraft advisory company.
The business could fetch up to $8 billion in a sale, since
the company has profitably sold 170 commercial aircraft valued
at over $6 billion over the past seven years, and its operating
lease aircraft portfolio is currently valued at over $8 billion.
RBS is under pressure to sell businesses after being ordered
by regulators to divest assets and trim its balance sheet as
payback for being bailed out by the British government during
the 2008 credit crisis.
As a result of the bailout, Britain now owns around 83
percent of RBS.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)