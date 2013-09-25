* UK finance ministry to decide on breakup in Oct - sources
* Analysts expect Treasury to reject breakup proposal
* RBS may enlarge and revamp existing non-core division -
sources
* More Ulster Bank assets could be transferred to non-core -
sources
* Ulster Bank asset swap hopes fading - sources
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 20 Royal Bank of Scotland
could create an internal "bad bank" to house more of its problem
loans, even if Britain decides not to enforce a breakup of the
part-nationalised lender, banking industry and political sources
say.
Britain's finance ministry, aided by investment bank
Rothschild, is close to concluding a review into whether RBS, 81
percent owned by taxpayers, should be made to hive off its
soured assets into a separate legal entity. It is expected to
make its recommendations known in early October, sources said.
Analysts expect the Treasury to decide against recommending
a breakup. They argue it is not needed since RBS has already
wound down or sold off the vast majority of its bad loans and
that European state aid rules and the need for approval from
RBS's minority investors would make the plan unworkable.
Advocates of a breakup, including former Bank of England
Governor Mervyn King and ex-UK finance minister Nigel Lawson,
say it will leave the bank, rescued through a 45.5 billion
pounds ($72.7 billion) 2008 government bailout, better placed to
lend and support the UK economy.
If the idea is rejected, RBS, which is intensely scrutinised
by lawmakers and regulators, could try to appease critics by
forming an internal bad bank without government intervention.
The bank is coming to the end of a five-year recovery plan
overseen by Chief Executive Stephen Hester who will leave in
October. At the start of 2009, Hester and restructuring chief
Rory Cullinan identified 258 billion pounds of RBS's most risky
loans that would be sold off or wound down. Only between 36
billion and 38 billion pounds worth of those loans are expected
to remain by the end of the year, RBS said in August.
New CEO Ross McEwan may decide to enlarge and revamp the
non-core portfolio when he takes over in October, sources say,
putting assets from the group's Irish business, Ulster Bank, and
more UK commercial real estate loans inside it.
When the good bank/bad bank split was first mooted, RBS
harboured hopes of reducing its Irish exposure by swapping some
of Ulster Bank's assets for the UK assets of an Irish bank. But
the prospect of such a deal is fading.
A source with knowledge of RBS's efforts told Reuters the
bank had learned that the two most obvious candidates (Ireland's
National Asset Management Agency and state-owned Allied Irish
Banks ) would not take part in an asset swap.
Finance Minister George Osborne commissioned a review of RBS
in June responding to a demand by the Parliamentary Commission
on Banking Standards, which he had set up to examine ethics
within the industry.
The Treasury and Rothschild have reviewed different sizes of
"bad bank" ranging from the "low 10s of billions" to as high as
120 billion of assets when more of Ulster Bank is included,
sources familiar with the matter said.
But Sanford Bernstein analyst Chirantan Barua said new state
aid rules would be a major barrier.
European Union regulators said in August that executives at
"any bank in receipt of state aid in the form of
recapitalization or impaired assets measures" should have their
total pay capped at 15 times the national average or 10 times
the average salary of employees in the bank.
If applied to RBS that would limit the salary of its chief
executive and other senior managers to 431,000 pounds. McEwan
was appointed on a salary of 1 million pounds a year.
"If the Treasury is a rational investor, we expect them to
call off the bad bank good-bank idea," said Barua.
The government would also need to convince RBS's minority
investors to back it because UK Financial Investments, which
manages the UK's stake, cannot vote on a proposal it has put
forward under Stock Exchange rules.
"In the event of a split both sides of this new bank could
require recapitalisation which would be expensive both for
shareholders and for the taxpayer," said one of RBS's biggest 10
private investors.
Osborne in June laid out criteria to determine whether the
government proceeds with a breakup including a commitment for
taxpayers not to put any more taxpayer funds into the bank.
An internal "bad bank" would house only assets which are
being sold or wound down. As the assets are offloaded, the
amount of capital the bank needs to hold is reduced, freeing up
capital to lend to other customers. Osborne said a breakup would
need to support the British economy, be in the interest of
taxpayers, and speed up the bank's return to private ownership.
RBS and the Treasury declined to comment.