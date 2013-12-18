* Rory Cullinan to lead new Capital Resolution Group
* Cullinan will oversee Williams & Glynn, Citizens IPOs
* RBS places entire shipping business into new division
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Dec 18 Royal Bank of Scotland
has named Rory Cullinan, who led the drive to cut back the
bank's risky loans, to run its new "bad bank" and manage the
stock market flotations for its U.S. bank Citizens and its
William & Glyns network of branches.
RBS, 82 percent-owned by the government, said Cullinan will
lead its Capital Resolution Group (CRG), which will include the
38 billion pounds ($62 billion) of unwanted assets dubbed the
bad bank, as well as the group's shipping business and the
operations due to be spun off.
The internal bad bank was announced last month as part of
measures to bolster RBS's capital and speed up its eventual
privatisation.
Cullinan, who had been expected to lead the bad bank, will
oversee the sale of Citizens, which analysts have valued at
between $9 billion and $15 billion. RBS is planning a partial
initial public offering (IPO) of the business in the second half
of 2014 and a full sale by the end of 2016.
Cullinan will also take responsibility for offloading the
Williams & Glyns business, comprising 314 branches, which RBS
must sell under European state aid rules. An IPO of that
business is targeted by 2016.
RBS said on Wednesday its entire shipping business would be
placed inside CRG and Cullinan would oversee its restructuring.
However, a spokeswoman said the move didn't mean the bank
planned to exit the shipping industry entirely.
"It's the best way of coherently managing the business to
move it under one executive to reset the strategy," she said.
Last month, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
around $4 billion to $5 billion of shipping loans were expected
to go into the bad bank, with the total shipping portfolio
standing at an estimated $16 billion. RBS declined to comment on
the size of the assets being transferred.
Reporting to Cullinan, RBS's shipping boss, Lambros
Varnavides, will continue to lead the business up until his
retirement in June next year.
As chief executive of the bank's non-core division, Cullinan
has already played a key role in restructuring the bank, which
was rescued through a 45 billion pound bailout that left the
government with an 82 percent stake.
He and previous chief executive Stephen Hester identified
258 billion pounds of RBS's most risky loans that would be sold
off or wound down at the start of 2009, only 37 billion pounds
of which remain on the bank's books.
Hester's successor Ross McEwan will announce the results of
a strategic review in February.