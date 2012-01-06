HONG KONG Jan 6 Bank of China
and Japan's Mizuho Financial are among the banks
eyeing parts of the Royal Bank of Scotland, sources told
Reuters on Friday, as the process begins to trim the investment
banking arm of the government owned UK bank.
RBS hired Lazard to advise it on the process,
Reuters reported earlier this week, which will include exploring
options to both shrink the size of the division and sell off
parts..
RBS is seeking buyers for its cash equities, equity capital
markets and mergers and acquisition business globally, one
source said. Another source said that the fixed income division
is a core strength of the bank, and all efforts would be made to
keep that intact. Both sources cautioned that the process was in
its very early stages and would take a while to play out.
Bank of China, Mizuho and RBS declined to comment.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Kelvin Soh; Additional reporting
by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Jacqueline
Wong)