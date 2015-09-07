LONDON, Sept 7 Royal Bank of Scotland
will print its next generation of Scottish banknotes on plastic
paper, rather than the traditional cotton.
RBS, which is the second biggest issuer of banknotes in
Scotland, said on Monday it expects to issue a new 5 pound
($7.63) polymer note in the second half of next year and issue
10 pound polymer notes in 2017.
Its plans are in line with timeframes set out by the Bank of
England and other Scottish banks. Britain is one of the largest
economies to adopt plastic banknotes, which the BoE has said
would last twice as long as paper currency and save it around 1
billion pounds over the next 10 years.
RBS said its notes will be redesigned with new subjects for
the portraits, and they will be 15 percent smaller than current
cotton notes. It said polymer is cleaner, more secure and more
durable than cotton paper. It said De La Rue will print
its notes.
There are an average of 1.5 billion pounds of RBS notes in
circulation every day. The bank, headquartered in Edinburgh, has
been issuing banknotes since 1727.
($1 = 0.6552 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Jason Neely)