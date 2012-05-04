* RBS, BNP leaner after shedding assets in Q1
* Solid results, improved markets help pace of asset sales
* Worries persist on economic impact of banks' deleveraging
By Steve Slater and Lionel Laurent
LONDON/PARIS, May 4 Royal Bank of Scotland
and BNP Paribas stepped up their weight loss
programmes in the first quarter, taking advantage of improved
capital markets to shed assets and satisfy regulators and
investors keen for a leaner look.
State-backed RBS is midway through the biggest shrinkage of
any bank in the world, and said it has removed 175 billion
pounds ($283.5 billion) of its "non-core" assets in the last
three years, including 11 billion pounds in the first quarter.
"Excellent progress continues in removing mistakes of the
past," Chief Executive Stephen Hester said.
Rivals who fared better during the financial crisis are also
in retreat, and France's BNP Paribas said it had almost wrapped
up its plan to sell assets to strengthen its finances.
"Eighty percent of the deleveraging is done," BNP Chief
Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in an interview with Reuters
Insider television. "We can close everything by the summer."
France's biggest bank has shed 63 billion euros of
risk-weighted assets -- including 6 billion euros in its
investment bank in the first quarter -- out of its 79 billion
euro target.
Banks are racing to meet tougher rules on capital
requirements, and the scale of asset sales, or "deleveraging",
is raising concern they are cutting lending and choking off
Europe's recovery attempts.
It could hurt small business lending and also areas like
trade and project finance or lending to shipping and aviation
industries, all areas where French banks in particular have been
among the market leaders. Japanese, U.S. and some stronger
European rivals are stepping in to take business, but some
impact on growth is seen as inevitable.
Europe's banks are expected to shed about 2 trillion euros
of assets in the next few years.
LONG, PAINFUL JOURNEY
The shrinkage is long overdue and is needed to improve
profitability at banks that became bloated during the boom years
running up to the financial crisis, investors and analysts said.
"The main good news, once again, is the speed of balance
sheet progress," said Investec analyst Ian Gordon in regard to
RBS. "I would call it decent progress but obviously it remains a
long, painful journey."
A rebound in investment banking activity in the first
quarter enabled RBS, BNP Paribas and rivals to absorb losses
from the sale of assets or restructuring.
BNP said its net income was 2.9 billion euros, up 10 percent
from a year before and beating forecasts.
RBS made a better-than-expected first quarter operating
profit of 1.2 billion pounds, up 5 percent on the year and
bouncing back from a 144 million pound loss in the previous
quarter.
At 1158 GMT, BNP Paribas shares were up 3.06 percent and RBS
was up 2.77 percent, both outperforming a 0.9 percent rise by
the European bank index.
BNP said its return on equity -- a key measure of
profitability that most banks have struggled to get above 10
percent in recent years -- was 11.5 percent in the first
quarter. At RBS, it was 11 percent for its core business, and 21
percent at its investment bank.
The retrenchment does come at a cost, however.
RBS said it incurred 460 million pounds of restructuring
costs in the first quarter, including 271 million pounds as the
investment bank is shrunk to focus on its debt market strengths.
BNP absorbed "adaptation" costs of 84 million euros and lost
another 74 million on the sale of loans in the first quarter.
Societe Generale ditched 6.4 billion euros in
investment banking assets in the first quarter, losing 226
million euros due to the discount they were sold at.
Lloyds, also part-owned by the UK taxpayer, was
this week praised for the pace it was shrinking, but there are
concerns that revenues at its core business will also by
affected by the process.
There are also clear signs the strong start to the year in
capital markets has fizzled. Bonnafe warned capital markets
activity had seen a "less positive" start to the second quarter,
echoing comments made by Barclays, Deutsche Bank
and others.
The euro zone crisis continues to hang over all of Europe's
banks, with investors on alert for problems flaring again in
Spain and sending financial markets skidding.
($1 = 0.6172 British pounds)
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)