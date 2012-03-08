LONDON, March 8 Royal Bank of Scotland said it had accepted offers to exchange 2.6 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) of its bonds under a swap deal that should make it more than 400 million pounds.

Majority state-owned RBS last month offered holders of bonds denominated in dollars, Canadian dollars, euros and Swiss francs, to swap them for new bonds, offering the deal at discount rates of 13-25 percent to face value.

Based on the offers received, RBS should make about 430 million pounds from the so-called liability management exercise, according to Reuters calculations.

More than a dozen European banks -- including Barclays , BNP Paribas and Santander -- have taken advantage of depressed bond market prices to buy back or offer to swap their debt at a premium to the market price but a discount to par value. It has been a popular way to boost capital, under pressure from regulators to do so. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Dan Lalor)