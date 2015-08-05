(Adds quote, background)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Scotland is close to
issuing a debut Additional Tier 1 capital, one of the bank
capital market's longest-awaited capital raisings, after it
began actively marketing to investors on Wednesday morning.
The dollar-denominated transaction comprises two tranches: a
perpetual non-call five-year and perp non-call 10 with investors
being canvassed at the 7.75% area and 8.25% area respectively.
RBS is the last of the major UK banks to issue a bond in
this format and the timing of the deal capitalises on a positive
set of results last week.
It is also coming in the same week that the UK government
reduced its stake in the bank from 78.3% to 72.9% - a legacy
from a £45.8bn bail-out at the height of financial crisis.
Bankers said that positive momentum, and a healthy
concession, should see strong demand from investors.
"On an absolute level it's one of the most attractive things
you can buy," said one debt banker.
Expected ratings for the bond are B(S&P)/BB-(Fitch. The deal
is expected to price later on Wednesday.
The bonds will convert into equity if the bank's CET1 ratio
drops below 7%. That ratio saw an 80bp rise to 12.3% between
March and the end of June and is likely to receive a further
200bp-300bp boost from the exit and deconsolidation of US bank
Citizens, to be completed this year.
The bank, which met investors in the US and London earlier
this week, is running its own deal as global coordinator and
structuring adviser.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Morgan
Stanley are joint leads for the trade.
Reporting by Alice Gledhill