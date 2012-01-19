LONDON Jan 19 Britain's state-controlled
Royal Bank of Scotland said reports it was due to pay
chief executive Stephen Hester a bonus of more than 1 million
pounds were "inaccurate and premature".
RBS said on Thursday it had made no decision on his pay
after the Financial Times reported chairman Philip Hampton and
the board were pressing ahead with a payout to Hester of between
1.3 million and 1.5 million pounds ($2.31 million) for 2011.
The award would come on top of a 1.2-million pound salary.
The bonus would likely inflame political wrangling over
bankers' salaries, which the British government has vowed to
clamp down on. At RBS in particular, bonuses have been a thorny
issue since the bank was bailed out by taxpayers in 2008.
The bank's share price has almost halved in a year, and RBS
has recently taken the axe to big chunks of its investment bank,
cutting thousands of jobs as it exits certain business lines,
making this year's bonus season even tougher.
"The reports in the media this morning are both inaccurate
and premature. Neither the remuneration committee nor the board
has discussed the position on the bonus for our CEO for 2011 at
this stage. Any suggestion to the contrary is therefore untrue,"
Hampton said in a statement.
RBS investment bank head John Hourican could also be in line
for a multi-million pound payout, based on bonus awards from
several years ago and falling due now.
Insiders at RBS were urging Hester to accept his bonus for
2011, the FT said.
Antonio Horta-Osorio, CEO of Lloyds Banking Group,
which is also part government-owned, last week said he would
waive his bonus after taking two months off to recover from
fatigue. His reward could have been worth 2.4 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)
