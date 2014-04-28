By Richa Naidu
| April 28
April 28 The British government's decision to
block state-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland's bonus
plans puts the bank at a competitive disadvantage, a top
Standard Life executive said on the BBC's Today
Programme.
"It weakens its performance, reduces the value of the bank
and consequently the amount of money taxpayers receive when the
government eventually reduces their stake, i.e. it will hurt
taxpayers," said David Cumming, the fund manager's global head
of equities.
"It was politically expedient but it's going to damage the
bank and damage the taxpayers, so we would not have been in
support of that measure."
Britain blocked money-losing RBS's plans to pay bonuses
worth double an employee's fixed salary, saying last week that
the bank was not performing well enough to justify higher
bonuses.
European banks have come under fierce criticism from the
public, shareholders and politicians for extravagantly rewarding
staff at a time of austerity that was brought on in part by the
reckless lending of some financial groups.
RBS and UK Financial Investments, which manages the
government's 81 percent stake in the bank, could not be reached
for comment.
Last week, Standard Life led a shareholder rebellion against
Barclays' 2013 remuneration plan but supported the
bank's plan to pay bonuses twice the size of salaries.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler)