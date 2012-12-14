BRIEF-Adage capital partners reports 5.56 pct passive stake in Fred's Inc
* Adage Capital Partners L.P. reports 5.56 percent passive stake in Fred's Inc as on February 21, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lSOCcj) Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 14 Richard Branson's Virgin Money and US private equity group JC Flowers have submitted bids for 316 UK bank branches being sold by RBS, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
But Britain's biggest customer-owned financial services group, Nationwide, which previously indicated an interest in the branches, did not proceed with a bid, its spokesman told Reuters.
UBS received non-binding first round bids on behalf of RBS at noon on Thursday, three sources familiar with the process told Reuters.
* Frazier Healthcare VI L.P. reports 16.28 percent stake in Sierra Oncology as on February 14, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8KPD5) Further company coverage:
* Agilis Biotherapeutics files to say it raised about $12.7 million in financing from total offering amount of about $23.3 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lSIz7p)