LONDON, Sept 20 A consortium led by private
equity firm Corsair has emerged as the front runner to buy 315
branches being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland, three
sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
RBS executives are expected to rubber-stamp the decision
later on Friday, the sources said.
U.S.-based Corsair is bidding along with fellow private
equity house Centerbridge and other investors including the
Church of England's investment fund and Standard Life
Investments.
RBS was ordered to sell the branches in return for receiving
a 45.5 billion pound ($73.1 billion) bailout during the 2008
financial crisis. The sale process, dubbed Project Rainbow,
suffered a setback in October when Santander pulled out
of a deal to buy the branches for 1.65 billion pounds.