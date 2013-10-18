UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LONDON Oct 18 Royal Bank of Scotland's Chief Executive Ross McEwan has told staff he expects a review by Britain's finance ministry into whether the bank should be broken up to be completed soon and urged them to continue to focus on customers.
In a memo to staff seen by Reuters, McEwan said the bank's future will not be determined by whether it operates in particular areas or where its bad loans are held but by how it treats its customers.
"Let's address the legitimate concerns shareholders and other stakeholders have. And then let's get on with building a great bank for customers," McEwan said.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.