LONDON, Sept 11 Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland,

* Shares in Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland were seen opening 1 percent to 2 percent higher, traders said, after the Scottish-based banks said they would relocate to England if Scotland votes to end its 307-year union with the rest of the United Kingdom.