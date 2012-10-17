UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 17 rbs: * Rbs chairman says EU order to sell 316 branches was 'silly' * Standard chartered chairman says financial protectionism is a real
fear to worry about * Hsbc chairman says no institution should not be able to be wound
down sensibly without systemic consequences * Barclays CHAIRMAN says free banking a material barrier to greater competition
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts