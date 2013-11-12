Nov 12 RBS:
* Ukfi's chairman says Lloyds made it aware of challenges co-op
was facing in
completing branches purchase
* Ukfi's chairman says held concerns formal break up of RBS
would not have had
a substantial beneficial effect
* Ukfi's chairman says came to same conclusions as treasury
review in RBS 'bad
bank' debate
* Ukfi's chairman says 'bad bank' review a good thing, allowed
independent
review of assets
* Ukfi's chairman says creation of RBS internal bad bank will
be extremely
positive for discipline of releasing captial
* Ukfi's chairman says value of dividend access share in March
this year was
1.5 billion pounds
* Ukfi's chairman says too early to say with any precision when
RBS shares can
be sold
* Ukfi's chairman says issues including sufficient capital,
strategic focus
need to be addressed before RBS privatisation
* Ukfi's chairman says reprivatisation of RBS may be
accelerated as a result of