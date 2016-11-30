LONDON Nov 30 Royal Bank of Scotland has agreed a plan of action with the Bank of England's regulatory arm to improve its capital levels after failing an annual stress test, it said on Wednesday.

The majority state-owned bank said it would take actions including selling non-core loans, cutting costs and reducing assets across the bank which together should make up the capital shortfall but it could have to take further action.

"Additional management actions may be required until RBS's balance sheet is sufficiently resilient to stressed scenarios," the bank said. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Greg Mahlich)