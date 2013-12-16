LONDON Dec 16 Royal Bank of Scotland said on Tuesday it had terminated an 8 billion pound ($13 billion) contingent capital facility with the government in light of actions taken recently to strengthen its capital.

RBS, which is 82 percent-owned by the government, said it would no longer have to pay the outstanding 320 million pound fee which was due to the Tresury.

The facility, set up in 2009, acted as an additional debt buffer that would swith into equity if the bank's core tier 1 ratio fell below 5 percent.