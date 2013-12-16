BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
LONDON Dec 16 Royal Bank of Scotland said on Tuesday it had terminated an 8 billion pound ($13 billion) contingent capital facility with the government in light of actions taken recently to strengthen its capital.
RBS, which is 82 percent-owned by the government, said it would no longer have to pay the outstanding 320 million pound fee which was due to the Tresury.
The facility, set up in 2009, acted as an additional debt buffer that would swith into equity if the bank's core tier 1 ratio fell below 5 percent.
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.