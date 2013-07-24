BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 mln of its common shares
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
(Corrects lede to clarify McCombe was not offered RBS CEO job)
July 24 BlackRock Inc said its head of Asia Pacific operations, Mark McCombe, spurned an approach regarding the role of chief executive at Royal Bank of Scotland and will remain with the world's largest fund manager.
The Financial Times cited sources on Tuesday saying that McCombe, a former head of HSBC Holdings Plc's Hong Kong operations, had emerged as the external frontrunner for the position of RBS chief executive.
BlackRock spokesman Brian Beades told Reuters that McCombe sent a note to his senior staff informing them that he had been contacted by RBS but had elected to remain with the firm.
RBS is looking for a replacement for ousted Chief Executive Stephen Hester, whose departure last month was engineered by Chairman Philip Hampton with the backing of Britain's finance ministry.
Hampton and Anna Mann's MWM headhunting firm are interviewing candidates and could name a new chief executive by Aug. 2, along with the bank's second-quarter results, the FT said. (link.reuters.com/nyc89t)
David Roberts, the deputy chairman of Lloyds and a former banker at Barclays Plc, is seen as a second credible external candidate for the post, the newspaper added.
External candidates touted by industry sources and analysts also include Richard Meddings, finance director at Standard Chartered Plc.
Internal options would include Finance Director Bruce Van Saun, and Nathan Bostock, currently head of restructuring and risk and a former Abbey National finance chief.
RBS declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore and Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates and Louise Heavens)
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Announces closing of acquisition of Western Manufacturing Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, March 9 A commercial flock of 17,000 chickens in Tennessee has been culled after becoming infected with low-pathogenic bird flu, state agricultural officials said on Thursday, days after a more dangerous form of the disease killed poultry in a neighboring county.