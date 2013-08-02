LONDON Aug 2 Royal Bank of Scotland
named Ross McEwan as its new chief executive, a year after he
arrived to run its retail bank, alongside a return to profit in
the first half of the year from a loss a year ago.
McEwan had been widely tipped to get the job to replace
Stephen Hester, who was ousted by the government in June, and
will be tasked with completing RBS's restructuring and ensuring
its shares rise above the government's break-even price so that
its stake can be sold.
RBS said on Friday it made a pretax profit of 1.4 billion
pounds ($2.1 billion) in the six months to the end of June,
compared to a loss of 1.7 billion in the first half of 2012.